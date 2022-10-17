...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 5 PM PDT Thursday.
The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for
sensitive groups to unhealthy. The majority of impacts are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday, but may extend into Thursday.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone,
especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors,
avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor
activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
League of Women Voters to host housing talk in Anacortes
The League of Women Voters of Skagit County will host a panel discussion on affordable housing in Anacortes, featuring guest speakers.
The event is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the City Council chambers. The forum will be recorded and later posted on skagitlwv.org.
Confirmed panelists are Ryan Walters (Anacortes City Council), Dustin Johnson (Anacortes Family Center), Josh Baldwin (Quantum Construction), Tina Tate (Habitat for Humanity) and Elizabeth Jennings (Community Action of Skagit County).
The event will discuss how the lack of affordable housing affects the whole community, what the City of Anacortes and nonprofits are doing about it and how community members can help.
Walters created the Housing Affordability and Community Services Committee in Anacortes.
The housing crisis is not contained to Anacortes, but it is here, Walters said.
"We want the community to understand why that matters," he said.
This event will focus on what the city is doing, plus how area nonprofits are dealing with the issue, he said.
Walters said he will get in-depth on what the city is doing at the talk, but in short, it is exploring a variety of types, sizes and styles of housing in Anacortes. Granting permits for multifamily housing helps create more opportunities and price points for people seeking places to live, Walters said.
The city is also looking at ways to cut costs for homeowners already in their homes, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.