The schooner Adventuress will sail into town this month, bringing with it information about how to identify marine mammals on the water.
Presented by Sound Experience, the free dockside presentation will be at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, July 27. The talk is about 30 minutes, followed by 10-15 minutes of Q-and-A. The Adventuress will be open for about 30 minutes for dockside tours afterward.
Cindy Elliser will talk about marine mammals in the Salish Sea and how to identify them. Elliser attended Florida Atlantic University where she received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biological sciences and a doctorate in integrative biology.
For 10 years she worked with the Wild Dolphin Project studying Atlantic spotted and bottlenose dolphins in the Bahamas.
Her research focused on social structure, behavioral ecology and interspecies interactions.
She moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2014 and founded Pacific Mammal Research to study marine mammals in the Salish Sea, particularly the long-term monitoring of harbor porpoises and harbor seals. Elliser also teaches biology and chemistry as an adjunct professor at Skagit Valley College.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.