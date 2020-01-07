Friends of Skagit Beaches is kicking of its 15th annual Winter Lecture Series Friday, Jan. 17.
Four lectures, January through April, highlight the fascinating life in and around shoreline and marine ecosystems.
Presentations are free.
Donations support Friends’ ongoing efforts to provide educational programming for the community.
All lectures are 7-8:30 p.m. at the NW Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave.
“Blue Legacy: Vanishing Glaciers in Washington’s National Parks,” is Friday, Jan. 18, and is led by Jon Riedel, park geologist, North Cascades National Park. The talk focuses on glacial changes in the last century and the implications for water supply in the Skagit Valley, Puget Sound’s largest watershed.
“Beavers in Tidal Marshes,” is Feb. 21, led by Gregory Hood, senior research scientist, Skagit River System Cooperative. Learn how beavers thrive in tidal marshes from Alaska to Oregon. These resourceful critters build valuable low-tide habitats that protect juvenile salmon and other small fish.
“Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea” is March 20 and is led by Cindy Elliser, research director, Pacific Mammal Research. They’re called “pinnipeds” due to their feathered or winged feet. Learn to distinguish between seals and sea lions.
“Regional Array on the Sea Floor” is April 17 and led by Deborah Kelley, University of Washington. With high-resolution video imagery and data streaming in live from the cable, Kelley will explore the connection between volcanoes, hot springs and life forms that thrive in some of the most extreme environments on Earth.
