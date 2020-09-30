The Anacortes Public Library is extending its hours for curbside pickup and return drop-off.
The library will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays for pickup and returns. It remains open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday for pickup. New in October, pickups are also available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The book return is also open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
All library items can be reserved for curbside pickup by visiting the online library catalog. The patron will receive an email when the item is ready. To pick up items, the library patron parks in a designated spot in the library’s parking lot, calls the number listed on the signs next to the spot, and a staff member will bring the items out to the car.
Masks are required.
The library will also host some events in October. Find information on the library’s website and Facebook page.
• A virtual webinar about Asian giant hornets is at 7 p.m. Thursday, featuring a guest speaker from the state Department of Agriculture. The presentation will cover basic information about the invasive hornet, which are a threat to honey bees, and talk about trapping and eradication efforts.
• Anacortes Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford will lead a discussion on how he captured and relocated a swarm of honey bees at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Watch on the library’s Facbeook page.
• The library will also host an author event with Tony DiTerlizzi, author of the Spiderwick Chronicles, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. DiTerlizzi will talk about his writing and drawing techniques in the Zoom event, plus answer viewer questions. One attendee will win a signed copy of DiTerlizzi’s new release “Kenny & the Book of Beasts.” Registration is required, available soon at the library website.
• “From Home to #Hashtags: Our Changing Language” is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. The free talk via Zoom will share information on how language has changed over time with the digital age. Poet Christine Hemp leads a discussion about language of today and how it connects with that of the past. Registration required.
• “From the Moon and Back” is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, on Zoom. The virtual event features Julie Stopar, an investigator for NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission. She will talk about the craters and volcanoes on the moon.
• Weekly children’s activities will start in October.
Preschool storytime (with a changing theme each week) is 11 a.m. Mondays; Tuesday Tales (an evening storytime, often with a special guest) 9s 6 p.m. Tuesdays; baby/toddler storytime (featuring books, nursery rhymes and songs) is 11 a.m. Wednesdays; pajama storytime (with three stories each week) is 6 p.m. Thursdays; and Time for Tots (a program to promote early literacy through stories, play, movement and rhymes) is 11 a.m. Fridays.
