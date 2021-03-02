Returns at the Anacortes library just got a little easier.
All readers can now return books and other materials from 10 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Saturday, no matter the time of day. Previously, the book drop-off was limited to curbside pickup hours.
Curbside pickup remains the same. Anyone can request materials through the library’s online catalog and then pick the materials up when they are ready from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday (with extra hours from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays). Park in one of the numbered spots in the library parking lot and call the number on the sign.
Library staff is also moving forward with staffing schedules and safety measures that will mean the library is open for limited in-person access.
Information: library.cityofanacortes.org
