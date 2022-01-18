Robots, caterpillars that help code, stop motion kits and more are awaiting learners of all ages at the Anacortes Public Library.
Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Shell Puget Sound Refinery, just before it became the HollyFrontier Puget Sound Refinery, the library is offering STEAM kits to be checked out by patrons of all ages.
Each kit is in the library catalog and can be checked out like any other item, Children’s Department Librarian Leslie Wilson said. The library patron can have the kit for two weeks. When it’s returned, library staff cleans it, checks over supplies, replenishes as needed and gets it ready to go to the next person, Wilson said.
The library has 60 kits ranging in age and interest. The most popular so far are a NASA telescope and a bath bomb-making kit, she said.
Kits like these first started in the summer 2020, when the library was faced with trying to provide hands-on activities for young people at a time they couldn’t be in the library, she said.
They started with small toys and crafts but wanted to take it to the next level. When they heard about the grant from the refinery, they knew it would be a good fit, Wilson said.
They received the $10,000 so Library Director Jeff Vogel, Librarian Diana Farnsworth and Wilson said down to figure out how to use the money most effectively.
They came up with the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) kits. Some, like those for younger people, rolled out at the end of last summer and into the fall. More are coming, and kits for teens and adults will be available soon, Wilson said.
“They’re all things you can learn and explore,” she said.
The code caterpillar is open for young people ages of 3 to 6. It allows them to learn coding and technology in a fun and accessible way, Wilson said.
Another kit introduces students Ozobots, which also teaches coding. What starts as a simple coding exercises can grow into more and more complicated commands, Wilson said. The bots are great for students in upper elementary into adulthood, Wilson said.
Magna-Tiles, which were very popular when the library was open, are now part of a take-home kit for young people to play with, Wilson said.
For older people, there are stop motion filming kits that use a little portable green screen. Add in a smart phone, and anyone can make a stop-motion movie, Wilson said.
There are also synthesizer kits coming for musicians to check out, she said.
One kit that won’t be checked out includes circuit boards. It’s a little too fragile to go home with people but will be available as soon as the library can hold in-person events again, Wilson said.
In addition to funding the kits, HollyFrontier staff has expressed interest in volunteering time at the library once programs are back in-person to help instill a love of learning and STEAM activities in young people, Wilson said.
“It’s an incredible partnership,” she said.
Andrea Petrich, a spokesperson with HollyFrontier, agreed.
“Puget Sound Refinery is grateful to our Anacortes Public Library librarians and staff who have worked so hard to add STEAM kits and maintain engagement opportunities for Anacortes area kids throughout the pandemic," she said in an email. "The scientists, engineers and mathematicians on the PSR team play critical roles in our community as we proudly fuel life in the Pacific Northwest. We are proud to partner with APL and hope these additional STEAM kits spur children’s engagement and interest in the STEAM fields for years to come.”
