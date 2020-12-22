Anacortes School District students who don’t have a regular library card will soon have more access to free movies, TV shows, music, audio and ebooks via HOOPLA, an online resource available to regular cardholders.
A school version of the library card is now available to students, teachers and staff within the Anacortes School District, thanks to funding through the Anacortes Public Library Foundation.
That will provide access to the platform, which is home to thousands of titles.
Funding from the foundation means every cardholder can check out 10 items each month via HOOPLA.
“We hope you are all staying safe this holiday season, and of course we miss seeing you at the library and in classrooms,” library staff wrote in a press release. “Until we can be together again, please enjoy this expanded digital service, and keep reading and learning together as we stay safe apart.”
