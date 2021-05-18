The Friends of the Anacortes Public Library is offering the chance to shop for books from the safety of the parking lot.
The group, which raises funds for the library, is hosting a pop-up trunk book sale in the library’s 10th Street parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
All proceeds for the sale benefit the library. Masks are required.
The group usually raises most of its money through the FriendShop bookstore in the library lobby. But the shop remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
