A picture book tournament, book art and live jazz are on the schedule for March at the Anacortes Public Library.

Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The book return is always available. The community room can be reserved for limited public use.

Information: 360-293-1910 or library.cityofanacortes.org

Still to come in

February:

• The library hosts its Blind Date With a Book event. Patrons can choose from a display of prewrapped books to check out and take home. The books feature the genre and first line, but the rest is a surprise. Books are on display.

• The library book club will discuss “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, on Zoom. On March 28, the group will discuss “The Lab Girl” and/or “The Story of More” by Hope Jahren.

 

Coming in March:

• The March Madness Book Tournament returns. Community members can vote on favorites in rounds each week, with brackets in children, teen and adult categories.

For every round, voters earn an entry for a prize. Voters can send an email to LisaJ@cityofanacortes.org to let Lisa know they voted. Everything starts March 1 at library.cityofanacortes.org.

• An at-home creative workshop on book art is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Attendees will learn to make a book wreath and other projects. Supplies are provided for the class on Zoom. Registration is required. One kit per household. Register at library.cityofanacortes.org.

• The Second Sunday Jazz concert is the Scott Lindenmuth Group at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. Proof of vaccination is required for entry and masks must be worn at all times while in the venue.

 

Other ongoing events:

• The library offers tech help at the front desk 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday.

• Taka-and-make kits are available for teens and children.

• The library hosts a series of storytimes on its Facebook page.

– Pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.

– Family storytime, with songs, rhymes and some sign language, is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays.

– Toddler storytime, with nursery rhymes and songs, is at 6 p.m. Fridays.

