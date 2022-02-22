...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
• The library hosts its Blind Date With a Book event. Patrons can choose from a display of prewrapped books to check out and take home. The books feature the genre and first line, but the rest is a surprise. Books are on display.
• The library book club will discuss “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, on Zoom. On March 28, the group will discuss “The Lab Girl” and/or “The Story of More” by Hope Jahren.
Coming in March:
• The March Madness Book Tournament returns. Community members can vote on favorites in rounds each week, with brackets in children, teen and adult categories.
• An at-home creative workshop on book art is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Attendees will learn to make a book wreath and other projects. Supplies are provided for the class on Zoom. Registration is required. One kit per household. Register at library.cityofanacortes.org.
• The Second Sunday Jazz concert is the Scott Lindenmuth Group at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. Proof of vaccination is required for entry and masks must be worn at all times while in the venue.
Other ongoing events:
• The library offers tech help at the front desk 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday.
• Taka-and-make kits are available for teens and children.
• The library hosts a series of storytimes on its Facebook page.
– Pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
– Family storytime, with songs, rhymes and some sign language, is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
– Toddler storytime, with nursery rhymes and songs, is at 6 p.m. Fridays.
