The film "My Otherland" explores what makes people different and the experience of "otherness," according to filmmaker John Bowey.
A showing of the film followed by a panel discussion is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Anacortes library.
The roughly 30-minute film tells the story of Linden Jordan, who started his transition as a transgender man when he was 63. The film has won several awards at film festivals, said Bowey, who is working to bring it to a more mainstream platform and connect more people to the story.
The event is presented by PFLAG Skagit, which is the Parents, Families, Friends and members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Trans, Queer+ Community chapter in the Skagit Valley.
The panel will be made up off Jordan and his spouse, as well as a transgender woman and an Anacortes mother of a transgender son.
After the film, the panel will talk about their own experiences as well as answer questions from the audience. Questions are a big part of these types of presentations, Jordan said. Education is the key to understanding, he said.
Bowey said he was interested in creating the film after seeing Jordan share a little about his experience in other settings. This project deals with what makes people feel different from those around them, whether it is through gender issues, religion, race, handicaps, age or other factors, Bowey said.
Feeling separated from other people is a common experience, and exploring that emotion can pull them closer together, he said.
Jordan said it is older people like him who are working to get legislation changed to make this world safer and more welcoming for youths who are figuring out their own gender identity.
He said older people are often surprised to learn he transitioned so late in life, but he did it to be his authentic self. Jordan sometimes deals with protesters and people who want to belittle what he's been through.
"I'm not crazy," he said. "No one made me. I was 4 years old when I knew."
Jordan refuses to believe people are just mean and want to be cruel. Many just don't understand the science of gender, he said.
Coming to one of these talks and actually learning what goes into gender identity can mean someone walks away knowing things they never knew, he said. Most people don't know how much of a powerful influence the brain has on how people view themselves in terms of gender, for example, he said.
"We want people to have discussions, to talk to their families about this," he said.
Jordan grew up in a small town in West Virginia, a child of fundamental Christians. When he moved to Seattle at age 26 to go to law school, he said he finally found a place where he felt like he could start to become himself.
"It was quite a time to be in Seattle, though there were no protections for people who were gay," he said.
He lived in Seattle for many years until he moved up to Skagit County to be closer to the mountains that reminded him of his home state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.