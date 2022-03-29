The Anacortes library is welcoming the community back for in-person events this month after about two years of mostly online-only events, though virtual storytimes will continue for now.
The library is also hosting several other talks and events for adults, as well as celebrating National Library Week from April 3-9.
The FriendShop bookstore is now open for shopping from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays.
Events
• A COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, in the community meeting room. Free vaccinations and boosters are available for all eligible ages, 5 and older. The clinic is provided by Bird’s Eye Medical.
• A Second Sunday Jazz concert featuring Nuages is at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Nuages is a quintet that plays gypsy jazz, original arrangements of jazz Manouche standards and a diverse repertoire that draws on musical traditions around the world.
• The Anacortes Museum will present “The Photographers of Anacortes” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the library’s community meeting room. Museum Director Bret Lunsford and Education and Media Curator Adam Farnsworth will go through information from the exhibit, set up now at the museum.
• “The ABCs of LGBTQ+,” led by PFLAG Skagit member Randy Breuer, is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, in the community meeting room. The conversation about inclusion and support includes information on sexual orientation, gender identity, pronouns and why they’re important and information on how to be a good ally at home, at work and in the community.
• The library book club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, in the community meeting room. April is author month, so attendees should read anything by or about Virginia Woolf. Information: Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or library.cityofanacortes.org.
• “Instrumental Women of Jazz,” part of the Jazz Lecture Series, is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the community meeting room. Jazz educator will talk about female jazz instrumentalists like Lil Hardin, Mary Lou Williams and Melba Liston.
• Library tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the front desk.
For Teens
• A spring break drop-in pizza party, open to grades 6-12, is 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. The event features STEAM kits, pizza, video games, books, giveaways and discussion about teen programs.
For children
• A Tween Advisory Council brainstorming meeting, for grades 4-5, is 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the community meeting room. Students will be able to contribute thoughts on future programs at the library, plus have snacks, check out new books and play games.
• Pajama storytime is 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the library.
• Virtual storytimes are at 6 p.m. Tuesdays on the library’s Facebook page and feature stories, songs, rhymes and some sign language.
• Family storytimes are 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays in the community meeting room. Space is limited to 20 people per session.
