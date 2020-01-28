On Feb. 5, school groups, families and libraries across the world will participate in the annual World Read Aloud Day.
A group at the Anacortes Public Library will be one of them.
World Read Aloud Day has been happening around the world for 11 years and is now in 173 countries. It challenges young readers to find a buddy and read aloud.
The goal is to inspire a love of books in young people, Anacortes children’s Librarian Leslie Wilson said.
She is hosting an event for young Anacortes readers of all ages.
Children’s book author Marcie Colleen will connect with the library via Skype and read a book of her choosing out loud, Wilson said. Then, Colleen will answer questions that children and their families have about being an author and creating books for young readers. The event starts at 3 p.m.
Colleen is the author of “Penguinaut!,” which the Anacortes library featured for its summer reading program last year.
This is the first time Wilson has organized a children’s author visit via Skype.
“We want to get kids excited about reading,” she said.
Also at the event, Wilson is kicking off a new book bundle program. Young readers will be able to find the bundles at the library.
Each one will contain four books or so about a certain topic, most including fiction and nonfiction. That way, they can check out several books at once about a topic that interests them, Wilson said.
