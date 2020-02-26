The staff at the Anacortes Public Library is encouraging readers to take a step out of their literary comfort zones this year with a new challenge.
The “20 for 2020” challenge gives readers a list of 20 categories to read over the course of the year. The categories range from “Book by an author of color” to “Book on your ‘to read’ list.”
Marya Marshall, a staff member at the library, said she came up with the idea of the reading list to help keep patrons engaged throughout the year.
It’s fun and a challenge to come up with books for some of the categories, she said.
“We want to expose readers to a wide range of topics and books that they otherwise would not gravitate toward,” she said.
Marshall said she and the library’s marketing team put in a lot of work choosing different categories with a wide range of topics.
Readers are encouraged to stop by the library to ask for recommendations, share reviews and discuss the challenge, Librarian Diana Farnsworth said. The library will also post recommendations on Facebook and Instagram.
Marshall said she is most looking forward to “Book by a local author” and “Book outside your (genre) comfort zone.”
Farnsworth is most looking forward to the “Recommendation by a librarian or local bookstore” category, because she hopes people come in to chat about books they are reading.
From March 15 to Dec. 15, those who have completed the challenge can turn in their log sheet (available at the library or on the library’s website) for a completion button.
In December, the library will draw one winner’s name to win a book-themed grand prize.
Readers can earn an extra entry in the drawing for completing at least one book review. Reviews will be displayed to inspire other readers.
All ages are invited to participate, and any form of book counts (including paper, ebooks and audiobooks).
