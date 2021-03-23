After a year of being closed to the public, the Anacortes Public Library is soon opening its doors to the people of Anacortes once again.
The library will open on an appointment basis on April 1.
“We are just super excited,” Library Director Jeff Vogel said.
Youth Services Library Leslie Wilson said keeping doors closed has been hard on everyone.
“We have really missed seeing our library families,” she said.
Half-hour appointment slots are available from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Anyone who wants to visit can call 360-293-1910 to make an appointment.
People will be able to browse, check out books, and look around the library during their time slot, but won’t be able to sit down at tables and work on projects.
“It’s a different experience,” he said.
Sydney Brady, Public Services manager, said people are utilizing the curbside pickup, which is continuing for those not ready to enter the building.
Curbside pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
The library will be closed Sundays and Mondays to make sure enough staff members are available on the other days. Seating and gathering will not be permitted, and all hands-on activities and toys in the children’s department remain unavailable.
Staff has been getting displays, like the New Books section, ready for visitors.
The Friends of the Library Bookshop remains closed, as do donations.
All programs remain virtual for now. Several are coming up in the next month.
Information: library.cityofanacortes.org
Humanities WA and the library are teaming up to present “The Country That Fiction Built,” led by University of Washington professor Michelle Liu, at 7 p.m. today. She will talk about how works of fiction still fundamentally shape and limit how people think about skin color, morality and who counts as human. The live presentation and conversation are presented via Zoom. Registration: library.cityofanacortes.org or facebook.com/anacortespubliclibrary
The Together We Discover series continues with a look at Padilla Bay Farm at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Nicole Fisher will lead a tour of the facility, offer a look at the farm and showcase some baby lambs.
A WordJazz Poetry Event is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. April is National Poetry Month, and for this event, the Skagit River Poetry Foundation student poet laureates teamed up with area musicians to offer an event with spoken poetry and music. The event, in collaboration with the Manieri Jazz endowment, will air on YouTube and Facebook.
The library will feature several poetry-themed Take and Makes for children and teens and featured poetry books to check out.
“Deep Sea Volcanoes: A Fiber-optic Look at Eruptions, Hot Springs and Life Forms” is at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, in partnership with the Friends of Skagit Beaches. The talk will feature live streaming video from a submarine observatory.
At 7 p.m. April 21 is another Humanities WA talk called “She Traveled Solo: Strong Women in the Early 20th Century.” The talk is led by artist and writer Tessa Hulls, who will use historical photographs, primary documents and hand-drawn illustrations to talk about female adventurers at the turn of the 20th century. She will talk about the power of history in today’s world and why female role models affect social change.
Visit library.cityofanacortes.org or facebook.com/anacortespubliclibrary to sign up.
Events are also coming up for kids.
The final round of the library’s Picture Book Character of the Year tournament is this week. Participants will vote between two finalists to determine who Anacortes likes best. Voters get the chance to win prizes. The library will include information on the brackets in its e-newsletter, Facebook and Instagram pages.
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, attendees will learn how to make a Be Creative Box.
A drawing class accompanied by a reading of “Randy, the Badly Drawn Horse” by T.L. McBeth is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
A teen Manga book, including the chance to find out about new Manga the library has, a time for suggestions for new books for the collection and talking about favorites, is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Registration is required at library.cityofanacortes.org.
A teen Zoom hangout is at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Registration is required.
Weekly children’s activities include: Preschool storytime at 11 a.m. Mondays; Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays; baby/toddler storytime at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; pajama storytime at 6 p.m. Thursdays; and Time for Tots at 11 a.m. Fridays.
