• A storybook pumpkin patch is at the library from Oct. 14-31. Young visitors are encouraged to paint a pumpkin as one of their favorite story characters. The pumpkin must be decorated with carving, cutting or poking holes. See the library website for details.
• The International Observe the Moon Night is 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Seafarers Memorial Park. The Island County Astronomical Society will join library staff at the event, which offers a storytime, telescopes, hot chocolate and snacks. Space Day at the library is Friday, Oct. 15, with activities for kids.
• From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, the library will host young people in costumes for a photo booth and holiday surprises.
From 5-6 p.m. that day at Washington Park, the library will provide a storytime during the family portion of the City of Anacortes’ spooky haunted forest walk. (Family hour is 5-6 p.m., with spookier walks starting at 6:30 p.m.).
Teens who complete a Halloween Challenge at the library during the month of October will earn a free entry to the haunted later scary walk.
Virtual programs:
• A Teen Advisory Group kickoff pizza party is at 3 p.m. today at Causland Park (weather permitting). Features snacks and information on Halloween events.
• Storytime in the park is at 10 a.m. each Friday in October at Causland Park (weather permitting).
• Humanities WA will present “A Nicer Kind of Murder,” a look at the shifting role of the victim in detective novels, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Registration required. Visit library.cityofanacortes.org to sign up.
• A pajama storytime in the park, Halloween edition, is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Dress in pajamas or a costume.
• The Library Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. This month’s title is “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid. All are welcome. For more information, call Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or sign up online at library.cityofanacortes.org.
• Get tech help at the library 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday.
