Since the library opened its collection back up in mid-June, it has checked out an average of 200 items a week.
That totals 2,200 deliveries of books at other materials to the curbside pickup spots outside the library building, public services manager Sydney Brady said in an email.
Patrons can check out any item on the shelves at the library, even though the library cannot open its doors to the public until Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Plan.
To reserve a book, log into the online catalog and click “Reserve This Item.”
The curbside pickup service is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday. Visitors park in a designated stall and call into the library. The items are then brought out to their car.
To add a little extra fun on Fridays, library staff decorates the pickup area and dresses in costume for deliveries.
Returns are also accepted through the library’s book drop, only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.