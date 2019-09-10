New carpet at the Anacortes library means the doors will be closed for a few weeks this month.
The library will be closed Sept. 16-30, but services will still be available.
Library staff will display new books, newspapers and books on hold at a mini library in the lobby on weekdays (except for Sept. 19) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Technical assistance is also available during those times at the mini library.
Staff will also set up mobile libraries around town so patrons can access library books and services. Those mobile libraries will be at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center on Sept. 18, at the Anacortes Farmers Market on Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 and at the Anacortes Museum Sept. 26.
Online resources to be streamed or downloaded are available all the time at library.cityofanacortes.org.
The library will post updates on the project on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
