The hours at the Anacortes library will expand in June.
Starting next month, the library will have express browsing without appointments from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside services will continue, as will the necessity to make appointments to use the computers.
Social distancing is required, and the only seating is for computer stations.
All fully vaccinated patrons can choose to enter the library without a mask.
The book return is now open all day, every day.
Information: library.cityofanacortes.org
