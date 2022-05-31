The Anacortes Public Library is heading into summer with a summer reading program, special events and fun for all ages.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Monday, June 20, in observation of Juneteenth.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Fridays and is seeking new volunteers to help staff the shop. It is also looking for a volunteer scheduling coordinator and two new board members. Anyone interested can contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com.
Summer reading, which has levels for all ages, starts June 21.
Tech help is available every weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library’s front desk.
Information: library.cityofanacortes.org, 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events:
• “Estuaries & Eelgrass,” hosted by Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Education Coordinator Susan Wood, is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the library’s community meeting room. The talk will focus on the Padilla Bay estuary in Puget Sound, with an 8,000-acre eelgrass bed used as a nursery by juvenile salmon, crab and herring. Above water, it provides critical habitat for waterfowl and marine birds. The reserve protects the bay and provides education.
• Library staff will be at the Anacortes Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at 611 R Ave. The booth will have information about upcoming library events, sign-ups for summer reading and a storytime.
• The Second Sunday Jazz concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, features the Northwest Jazz Conspiracy Big Band. The free concert is at the Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St.
• A FriendShop book sale is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in the community meeting room. The FriendShop will also be open, with more books, during the time. All proceeds benefit library programs and collections.
• “Local Seal-ebrities, Elsie Mae and Emerson” a presentation hosted by lifelong naturalist and science teacher and marine mammal enthusiast Elizabeth Drozda, is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the community meeting room. Drozda will talk about the well-known elephant seals that visit this area.
• The library’s book club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, in the community meeting room. This month, it will discuss “On Chesil Beach” by Ian McEwan. For more information call Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or visit our website at library.cityofanacortes.org.
For teens and
children
• “Game & Chill with Pride” is open to all sixth- to 12th-graders and features games, book recommendations, rainbow art, plus pizza and snacks. The event is 3-4:30 p.m. today in the community meeting room.
• A Rainbow Reads pajama storytime, featuring books celebrating Rainbow Reads, is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Causland Park, 710 N Ave. If it rains, the event will move to the children’s section.
• Family storytimes are at 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, June 3 and 10, in the community meeting room, featuring songs, rhymes, stories and early literacy tips.
• A Tween Advisory Council, for those in fourth and fifth grades, meets from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the community meeting room. The council features books, games, STEAM kits and snacks.
• A teen summer kick-off, open to anyone in sixth to 12th grade, features improv, lawn games, snacks and fun from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
