The Anacortes Public Library will host multiple events for all ages throughout February.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day.

Blind Date with a Book is back at the library this year. Patrons have the chance to pick out a pre-wrapped book based on a few clues, in every genre for adults. Surprise books for children are also available. Anyone who returns the book with a completed review bookmark is entered to win a prize. Quantities are limited.

The library will host its big genre celebration, Fantasy Day, from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Staff and volunteers will transform the library into a variety of landscapes, from the world of Harry Potter to an enchanted forest. The event features crafts, games, costume contests and snacks. The library is closed that day, except for the event. 

A Fidalgo Seed Library opens Jan. 28 on the main floor. Anyone can take small quantities of seeds to grow for food or flowers. The Fidalgo Seed Share is a project of Transition Fidalgo. Information:  360-293-1910 or email library@cityofanacortes.org 

