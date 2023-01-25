The Anacortes Public Library will host multiple events for all ages throughout February.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day.
Blind Date with a Book is back at the library this year. Patrons have the chance to pick out a pre-wrapped book based on a few clues, in every genre for adults. Surprise books for children are also available. Anyone who returns the book with a completed review bookmark is entered to win a prize. Quantities are limited.
The library will host its big genre celebration, Fantasy Day, from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Staff and volunteers will transform the library into a variety of landscapes, from the world of Harry Potter to an enchanted forest. The event features crafts, games, costume contests and snacks. The library is closed that day, except for the event.
A Fidalgo Seed Library opens Jan. 28 on the main floor. Anyone can take small quantities of seeds to grow for food or flowers. The Fidalgo Seed Share is a project of Transition Fidalgo. Information: 360-293-1910 or email library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• Yoga at the Library, gentle flow for adults, is at 9 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 4 and 18. The 60-minute yoga practice features basic poses and linking breath with movement.
• A Fantasy Trivia Night is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, upstairs at the Fireside Lounge. The all-ages event allows people to compete solo, as a family or as a team of friends.
• The Maritime Speaker Series presents "Flying into the Eye of the Hurricane," led by Lt. Col. Kurt Nelson, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the community room. Nelson served as a reserve weather reconnaissance officer with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron in Biloxi, Mississippi, from 2000 to 2009. He conducted missions into 21 named storms from the Western Pacific to the Western Atlantic.
• The Second Sunday Jazz series features Kelsey Mines at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the community room. Mines is a performer, composer and instructor in Seattle. She released her debut album in 2018 and co-leads bands EarthToneSkyTone and Here to Play.
• A fantasy craft and cosplay workshop is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the community room. The library will make props for Fantasy Day, as well as provide help for event costumes. Open to teens and adults.
• The Jazz Lecture Series continues with Michael Wheatley, the music director and conductor of Skagit Symphony, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the community room. He also performs as a violinist and has recorded with multiple labels.
• The library's book club will meet to discuss "The Maid" by Nita Prose at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the community room. Information: library.cityofanacortes.org.
• Tech help is provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library.
For kids and teens
• World Read Aloud Day is Feb. 1. The library will celebrate from 3:30-4:45 p.m. in the community room, with a Zoom visit with Henry Herz (author of " I Am Smoke," "Cap’n Rex & His Clever Crew" and more). There will also be read-alouds and crafts.
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 in the community room.
• LEGOs in the library are available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 in the children's library.
• The Tween Advisory Council meets from 3:15-4:15 P.M. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the children's library. It's open to those in fourth and fifth grades.
• Pajama Storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the children's library.
• A high school creative writing group meets from 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
