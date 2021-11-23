Library to host family events during December Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Anacortes library hosts a series of events through the holiday season.The library is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, though the community room is closed for public use.The library closes at 4 p.m. today and remains closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Other closed holidays this year are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The library is offering take-and-make kits for kids and teens. Families can check them out and complete activities at home. Upcoming special events:• The Friends of the Anacortes Public Library will host a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the library’s lobby.• Sparkle the Elf will be at the library’s booth at Wonderland Walk at Washington Park from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. Virtual adult events:• A trivia night via Zoom is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. The winning team gets a prize, as does a randomly chosen team.Visit library.cityofanacortes.org to sign up. Children’s programs:• Puzzle Palooza is Dec. 17 to Jan. 8. Bring in gently used puzzles to share and take another puzzle to complete.• The library will also host a series of virtual storytimes at facebook.com/AnacortesPublicLibrary.– Preschool storytime is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and features stories, songs and crafts. The theme changes each week.– Baby and toddler storytime is at 6 p.m. Fridays and features books, nursery rhymes and songs.– Pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Everyone is encouraged to dress in pajamas to watch. More from this section Girls bowling team adds members as season continues Posted: 12:13 p.m. AHS volleyball team finishes sixth at state Posted: 12:15 p.m. High school winter sports season practices underway Posted: 12:13 p.m. Scavenger hunt offers fun, chance to support scholarships Posted: 12:15 p.m. School Board honored by association Posted: 12:16 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Library Series Anacortes Public Library Sport Libraries Event Nursery Rhyme Toddler Sale Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Skagit's Best 2019 Is Here! Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2021! See the full list here COVID-19 Updates Anacortes American
