The Anacortes library hosts a series of events through the holiday season.

The library is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, though the community room is closed for public use.

The library closes at 4 p.m. today and remains closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Other closed holidays this year are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The library is offering take-and-make kits for kids and teens. 

Families can check them out and complete activities at home.

 

Upcoming special events:

• The Friends of the Anacortes Public Library will host a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the library’s lobby.

• Sparkle the Elf will be at the library’s booth at Wonderland Walk at Washington Park from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11.

 

Virtual adult events:

• A trivia night via Zoom is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. 

The winning team gets a prize, as does a randomly chosen team.

Visit library.cityofanacortes.org to sign up.

 

Children’s programs:

• Puzzle Palooza is Dec. 17 to Jan. 8. Bring in gently used puzzles to share and take another puzzle to complete.

• The library will also host a series of virtual storytimes at facebook.com/AnacortesPublicLibrary.

– Preschool storytime is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and features stories, songs and crafts. The theme changes each week.

– Baby and toddler storytime is at 6 p.m. Fridays and features books, nursery rhymes and songs.

– Pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Everyone is encouraged to dress in pajamas to watch.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.