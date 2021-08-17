Fern isn’t the average unicorn.
Instead of being obsessed with sparkles and flowers like her fellow unicorns, she would rather be in a lab, figuring out equations and immersing herself in STEM (science, technology engineering and math).
Fern feels out of place with her unicorn friends, until something happens and they need her help to save the day.
Fern and her adventure are at the center of “Nerdycorn” by former Anacortes resident Andrew Root.
Root will lead a book reading and Q-and-A session as part of Anacortes Public Library’s only in-person youth summer reading event.
In fact, the event at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Causland Park, is the first in-person library event for kids since March 2020, Librarian Leslie Wilson said.
Visitors are asked to sit with their own families and bring a blanket, seating is on the ground, Wilson said.
Watermark Book Co. will be on hand to sell books for check or cash (no cards), and all the children who attend will have the chance to take home some “sparkle fun” in the form of a themed craft.
The book plays into the library’s focus on STEAM (STEM with art added in).
The library has STEM kits to be checked out, which allows young people to conduct experiments, learn about technology and robotics and more.
The kids will be able to come up with an idea, test it, rethink it and try a new idea, just like Fern the unicorn does, Wilson said.
The kits are meant to get kids learning and to get them curious about new things, which is so important, she said.
“We want to celebrate reading, learning and exploring,” she said.
Summer reading signups are still going on, until the end of August, and people of all ages can participate, she said.
Readers can sign up online or at the library.
“We want people to want to read and to create lifelong readers,” she said.
