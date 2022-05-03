The Anacortes Public Library programs will offer community members the chance to look at the moon, work on a book and take a trip back in time this month.
The library is again hosting in-person programs. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Book returns are open 24 hours a day.
The library will be closed Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day.
The Friends of the Library are looking for people to help volunteer to staff the book shop in the library lobby, as well as a volunteer scheduling coordinator and two new board members. For information, contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com. The shop is open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Other information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• The Second Sunday Jazz concert featuring the Kate Olson Quartet is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in the library community room. Olson is an improvising saxophonist and music educator based in Seattle.
• A lunar eclipse viewing party with the Island County Astronomical Society is 8-9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Seafarers’ Memorial Park. The library will provide a moon-themed snack activity, and the astronomical society will share telescopes and guide the community through the stages of the eclipse as the moon moves through Earth’s shadow.
• “Write, Rewrite, and Repeat” is a panel with writing teacher and author Kathleen Kaska about the process to edit and publish a book. She is joined by fellow locally published authors Linda Steward Henely, Joe Vitovec, Bruce Rolfe, Roy Martin and Steve Orsini for the panel, which is 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the community room.
• Steve Dolmatz hosts the next discussion in the Jazz Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Dolmatz will discuss growth of country blues in America from 1900-1940 from the songster tradition in New Orleans and East Texas to the development as Delta and Piedmont blues, culminating with its urbanization in Chicago. Learn about the style as demonstrated by Dolmatz on vocals and guitar and Charley Drake on piano and ukulele.
• “Humanities Washington: Whiskey and Wiretaps” presented by Steve Edmiston and co-hosted by the Anacortes Museum is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the community room. The event focuses on Roy Olmstead, one of the Northwest’s most prolific bootleggers. The talk uses photographs, documents, newspapers and court cases to talk about historical context and the impact of his legal battles today. Edmiston is a business and entertainment lawyer, an indie film screenwriter and producer and the co-founder of the Good Bootlegger’s Guild.
• The library book club will discuss “Moor’s Account” by Laila Lalami at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, in the community room. Call Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or visit library.cityofanacortes.org.
• Tech help is available to those who need it from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library’s front desk.
For
kids
and
teens
• All sixth- through 12th-graders can attend a “May the 4th be with you” party from 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in the community meeting room. The drop-in event will feature a Star Wars movie, board games and prizes.
• A Star Wars-themed pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the library. The event features space-themed stories and a song.
• A time to chill out at the library is 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, and is open to students in grades six to 12. The event features games, snacks, STEAM kits, Switch games on the big screen and prizes.
• The Tween Advisory Council to help guide activities for tweens at the library will meet this month. Anyone interested should call the children’s department at 360-293-1910 ext. 3982.
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays in May at the community room and feature stories, songs, rhymes and early literacy tips. Attendance is limited.
