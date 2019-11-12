Trekkies, Star Wars fans and lovers of science fiction literature will join together Saturday as part of the library’s fifth annual genre night.
Sci-Fi Night will celebrate all elements of the genre with all kinds of activities.
A scavenger hunt will send attendees through all parts of the library and an award will be handed out for the person in the best homemade costumes in the categories of adult, teen and child. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Sci-Fi fans of all ages will have the chance to snack, get their faces painted and win prizes.
The event is on a Saturday for the first time this year. It will run 5-8 p.m. throughout the library.
The library closes at 4 p.m. that day so staff has a chance to finish setting up for the event and then doors will reopen at 5 p.m.
Last year’s genre event, themed to the Harry Potter series, brought in roughly 800 people. Another past theme is Comic Night.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.