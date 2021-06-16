With school wrapping up for the summer, the Anacortes Public Library is gearing up for its annual celebration of stories and reading.
The summer reading program kicks off Monday, June 21, for all ages. The theme is “Reading Colors Your World” and the program comes with a series of virtual events, storytimes and activities for young people and adults.
Every participating child can earn halfway prizes in mid-July and a new book at the end of summer. Those finishing their BINGO sheets or reading logs will be entered to win a grand prize.
Summer reading runs from June 21 to Aug. 31. Signups open Monday at library.cityofanacortes.org, or readers can register in person during library visits.
Readers set their own goals for summer reading, Children’s Department Director Leslie Wilson said. The program aims to help people discover or rediscover a love of reading. All types of reading counts.
That means physical books, ebooks and audiobooks. It also means the reader can pick up a book, magazine, graphic novel or most any kind of written word, Wilson said.
All children’s events planned this year will be virtual, Wilson said. Regulations keep changing, so for planning purposes, it was just easier to keep things online, Wilson said.
Hands-on STEM kits can be checked out, thanks to a $10,000 grant from Shell Puget Sound Refinery. The money is being used for activities open to all ages that can be used now, while in-person activities at the library are limited, but also when things open back up at the library, Librarian Diana Farnsworth said.
One new purchase is coding toys for toddlers, to help teach computer science at a young age, and robotics kits that are age-appropriate for elementary school students.
For teenagers, there are bots that can be built and come with a green screen and stand for a phone, so teenagers can build their own characters and then shoot movies.
There is also a synthesizer that people can check out from the library to create music at home.
The goal is to help people try new things, Wilson said.
“Kids can learn something new and maybe fall in love with something they haven’t really seen before,” she said.
Contact the library for details. Among other offerings:
Three virtual STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programs for young people are throughout the summer.
• All About Colors, at 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, allows young attendees to learn about mixing colors and to make a color wheel.
• What About Water, at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, focuses on what sinks and what floats in water.
• Leap Into Science: Light & Shadows, at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, focuses on light and dark.
Storytimes will continue throughout the summer.
• Family storytime for all ages is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Be Creative with Ria for all ages is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Pajama Storytime for all ages is at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Toddler storytime for birth to 3-years-old is at 6 p.m. Fridays.
Details are still being worked out for teen programs, Farnsworth said.
Teen programs are generally smaller, so some of them may be offered in a small-group, in-person, outdoor format.
A program for adults is coming June 30. The Humanities WA talk is called “Four-Color Reality” and is led by journalist and educator Andrew Wahl. The interactive presentation, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, on the library’s Facebook and YouTube page, focuses on how comic books and their heroes have reflected and interpreted social movements and moments throughout history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.