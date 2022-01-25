Expanded open hours, love-themed events and a COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic are all on schedule for February at the Anacortes Public Library.
Starting Feb. 1, the library is expanding its hours. It will be open at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The book return is open 24 hours a day. The community room is now open for public use. Each group using the room needs to sign an agreement acknowledging COVID-19 safety requirements, a 20-person capacity limit and no refreshments.
Reservations can be made on the library’s website.
The library is closed Feb. 21 for Presidents’ Day.
• The library hosts its Blind Date With a Book event again this year. Starting Feb. 1, patrons can choose from a display of pre-wrapped books to check out and take home.
The books feature the genre and first line, but the rest is a surprise. Books are on display in the library.
• The library also expanded its romance collection in time for Valentine’s Day.
• The Friends of the Anacortes Public Library will open the FriendShip from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5.
• A COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the library.
Everyone 5 and older who needs a dose is welcome, with no appointments required.
• The library has take-and-make kits for all ages.
• The library is now accepting limited book donations. They will take up to five books published in the last five years. People can bring the donations to the help desk. Donations go to the Friends of the Library BookShop.
Other upcoming events:
• A class to make a felted wood heart ornament is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, on Zoom.
Registration at library.cityofanacortes.org is required, as space and supplies are limited. After signing up, people will pick up a kit at the library.
• A class called “Umoja (Unity): Sustaining African Cultural Arts” is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Humanities NW talk is led by artist Afua Kouyate, who will share pieces of African culture and folkloric traditions.
Registration is required at library.cityofanacortes.org.
• The library book club will discuss “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, on Zoom.
• The library offers tech help every weekday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library’s front desk.
• A Second Sunday Jazz event is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. Skagit Swings Big Band will play. Proof of vaccination is required for entry, and masks must be worn.
• The library hosts a series of storytimes.
– Pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5.
– Preschool storytime, with songs, rhymes and some sign language, is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
– Baby/toddler storytime, with nursery rhymes and songs, is at 6 p.m. Fridays.
Information: library@cityofanacortes.org or library.cityofanacortes.org.
