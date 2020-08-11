Summer events continue at the Anacortes Public Library, even though the facility cannot open yet due to the pandemic.
• It isn’t too late for kids to join the summer reading program.
This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story,” and readers can still sign up. Any child who fills in their reading log can claim a free book prize until Aug. 31 and enter to win a grand prize drawing.
• An online Zoom craft class for kids is at 10 a.m. Mondays in August. Registration is required and space is limited, so anyone interested should sign up on the Kids Page of the library’s website. Each event sign-up will have a list of suggested materials and a link will be sent to those who have registered prior to each event.
• Librarian Diana Farnsworth will perform a month-long read-aloud of “Kenny & the Dragon” by Tony DiTerlizzi. Hear installments of the story at 6 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday on the library’s Facebook page.
• A teen Zoom drawing class hosted by Anacortes artist Greg Dugan is at 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Learn about different art techniques with fun exercises and pro tips. Email dianaf@cityofanacortes.org to sign up.
• Young library patrons who want to get a hands-on experience can check out STEAM kits for one week. The kits include rock painting, microscopes, magnifying glasses and more. Put kits on hold through the library website.
• Each Friday in August, the library updates a list of fun activities, interesting videos and informational resources on the Kids Page at the library website. Each week has a different theme.
• The library holds baby and toddler storytimes at 11 a.m. Wednesdays and children’s author Carmen Agra Deedy will read aloud at 9 a.m. each Friday this month. Watch both on the library’s Facebook page.
• Patrons can still check out books. All holds placed through the library’s catalog can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Park in a designated space in the library parking lot, call the number posted and a library staff member will bring the hold outside. Book returns are open through the book drop on Ninth Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The drop is then closed for 72 hours so the items can quarantine before being processed by library staff. The library is not accepting donations now.
