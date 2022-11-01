The Anacortes library will host events for adults, kids and families in November.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is always available.
The library is closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving. It will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• "The Science of Gender with PFLAG Skagit" is at 6 p.m. today in the library community room. Linden Jordan, the president of PFLAG Skagit, will talk about gender and how several different variables can affect it, including chromosomes, DNA, genes and hormones.
• Yoga for adults is 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Bring a mat.
• "An Appetite for Film: Food in the Movies," presented by Humanities Washington and the Anacortes Museum is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Film historian John Trafton will talk about the relationship between food and film throughout history.
• The Second Sunday Jazz concert this month is the Ann Reynolds Trio at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The trio will honor four women composers, Mary Lou Williams, Carla Bley, Geri Allen and Christine Jensen.
• The Jazz Lecture Series continues with "The Role of Women in Jazz" at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Presenter and area performer Joan Penney will speak.
• The library's book club will talk about "Avenue of Spies" by Alex Kershaw at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Information: Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or library.cityofanacortes.org
• "Orcas of the Salish Sea" presented by the Salish Sea School, is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday for the library help desk.
For kids and teens
• Pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday in the children's library.
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Friday and Friday, Nov. 18, in the community room.
• LEGOs in the Library is 3-5 p.m. Friday and Friday, Nov. 18, in the children's library. LEGOs are provided.
• Stay and Play for Toddlers (and their caregivers) is 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the community room and 10-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the children's library.
• "School's Out Nailed-It" a genre decorate-off for those in sixth to eighth grades is 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the community room. Participants will decorate cookies and cupcakes.
• A library drop-in for youths in ninth to 12th grades is 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the community room. Crafts, new books and food are on the agenda.
• The Tween Advisory Council, for those in fourth and fifth grades, is 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
• A fall STEAM program is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the community room. The event will share hands-on fun around electronics and engineering.
• A high school creative writing group will meet 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
