The Anacortes Lions Club is awarding two $1,5000 scholarships this year, one to Ella Frost and one to Ellie Goodwin. Both are graduating seniors at Anacortes High School, have good grades and are involved in many different activities.
Frost will attend Grand Canyon University to study nursing after attending Running Start at Skagit Valley Community College. She plans to become an anesthesiologist.
Goodwin will attend Gonzaga University to become a mechanical engineer.
She wants to follow her passion for mechanics and recycling discarded materials.
