...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Michele Pope, shown dressed up for the unconventional materials fundraiser hosted by the Senior Activity Center Foundation, will serve as the grand marshal for the city’s parade July 4.
From leading the effort to rebuild the Tommy Thompson Trail train trestle after an arsonist damaged it in 2009 to creating dresses out of ping pong balls and old tires to help fund programs for seniors, Michele Pope has been involved in the Anacortes community for decades.
On July 4, she will lead the Anacortes Fourth of July parade as its grand marshal.
Pope said when Karl Wolfswinkel, the director of the Senior Activity Center, told her about the honor, she didn’t believe him at first.
“It’s a huge honor,” she said. “It’s flattering and surprising.”
Still, Pope said she’s not sure she deserves it because she is one of many.
“So many people in town do so many things and deserve acclaim for it,” she said. “There’s a lot of heart in the people who live here.”
No matter what people want to get involved with, there is a group, board or organization they can reach out to.
“There is a place for everyone,” she said.
Pope and her husband John, who has served in several leadership positions in town, moved to Anacortes in 1992 when John was transferred here by Shell.
She got involved right away, working with the PTA at Mount Erie Elementary School, working with sports teams for her kids and helping out backstage at the community theater.
With four kids, now grown, there was always plenty to do, Pope said.
Then, someone asked if she was busy. When she said she wasn’t terribly busy, she was pulled in to help with fundraising for the damaged Tommy Thompson trestle. She ended up leading an effort that brought in $300,000 to fix up the trestle.
She’s served on the Senior College board and still rows weekly with the Old Anacortes Rowing and Sailing Society.
She served with the Parks Foundation for 10 years and most recently joined the Senior Activity Board in 2013.
She’s stepping away from that board now but still will be involved with the annual unconventional materials fashion show she started a few years ago.
That show takes most of her time, as she works for about a year to gather materials and create costumes for the show, which raises money for the Senior Activity Center.
For this year’s show in May, volunteers modeled 21 costumes. Pope led the creation of 17 of them.
The first year’s show sold out at the Depot Arts & Community Center. When it moved to the larger Port of Anacortes Transit Shed, it sold out again.
The money goes to help several programs, including help for homebound seniors, the Aging Mastery Class and more, Pope said.
