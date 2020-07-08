Washington State Ferries remains on a winter schedule during the pandemic, according to Director Amy Scarton.
Ridership on the ferries dropped to its lowest numbers since the 1950s this spring and while numbers are improving, they remain very low as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions on the public, Scarton said at a virtual public meeting June 30.
Normally, ridership on the ferries doubles in the summertime. Instead, people are staying home more and following Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to take part in essential travel only.
On June 29, ridership across all routes was 51% lower than the same day in 2019, Scarton said.
For Anacortes, the lack of a summer schedule means fewer trips than normal and no trips to and from Sidney, B.C.
The ferry system has been working diligently throughout the pandemic, even with lower numbers, and things look different on boats right now, Scarton said.
Everyone on board and in the terminals must wear masks. Crews perform extra cleaning, and passengers are asked to stay in their vehicles when they can.
There are four requirements that must be met before the ferry system can increase its service, Scarton said.
First is having the vessels. The ferry system needs 19 of its vessels for full summer service. Right now, five vessels are at docks waiting to be serviced.
Eagle Harbor, where most of the maintenance takes place, has been closed for months during the pandemic.
Some boats also need to be cleared by the Coast Guard before operating, but the pandemic delayed that, too, Scarton said.
Now that things are opening back up, the maintenance center is running again and some inspections have been scheduled, she said.
Even with vessels ready to go, though, the system needs a qualified crew ready.
Yet fewer people are able to come in to work on the boats, both because of illness and availability of vulnerable staff and because training has been delayed, leaving fewer ferry crew members, Scarton said.
“There would usually be 50 or 60 people starting right now,” she said.
Even if the ferry system had more customers buying tickets, it would lack the crew it needs to keep all boats running.
Funding is another requirement. About 75% of the ferry system’s funding comes from ticket sales, and the rest comes from the state.
Ticket sales are down, and the state is bringing in less transportation revenue overall due to the pandemic.
The ferry system hasn’t been asked to make cuts, yet, but those could be coming, Scarton said.
