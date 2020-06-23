Magician Elliot Hunter will present a live, virtual show at 11 a.m. July 1 as part of the Anacortes Public Library’s summer reading program.
The show on Zoom requires pre-registration on the library’s website.
Those registered will receive an email with a Zoom link the day before the event.
After his show, Hunter will also teach young viewers a few tricks. The email with the link will include information on items needed to learn the tricks.
The show is sponsored by the Anacortes Rotary Club.
