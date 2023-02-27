Manieri Foundation to host Jazz Walk event Friday By Briana Alzola balzola@goanacortes.com AAreporter Author email Feb 27, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Six venues will host a variety of jazz music acts this Friday as part of the Manieri Jazz Endowment's first Jazz Walk downtown.The group is definitely looking to host this event annually, organizer Steven Dolmatz said.The Jazz Walk coincides with the First Friday Artwalk downtown."Hopefully we'll get people out experiencing both opportunities at once," Dolmatz said.The Jazz Walk runs from 6-10 p.m., though performances are a little staggered, so people can make it to more than one, he said. Visitors are encouraged to check out as many as they like, he said."Go out and enjoy jazz, Dolmatz said.Admission is free to all venues, though Manieri Jazz Endowment volunteers are selling $10 buttons to help cover the music costs.Performances include:Jazz vocalist Kelley Johnson of Seattle plays from 7-9 p.m. at the Rockfish Grill,Jazz vibraphonist Susan Pascal of Seattle performs from 7-9 p.m. at Pelican Bay Books,Deep River Blues Band plays from 7-10 p.m. at the Brown Lantern,Dogtail Swing plays Hot Club-style jazz from 6-9 p.m. at Johnny Picasso's,Newton's Law Trio performs jazz fusion from 6:30-9 p.m. at Frida's Gourmet Mexican Cuisine,The Anacortes High School jazz bands perform from 6-8 p.m. at the Depot Arts & Community Center.The Manieri Jazz Endowment, through the Anacortes Public Library, puts on the Second Sunday Jazz concerts once a month, and helps fund programs that bring music to school, Dolmatz said."We want to get that mission out to people," he said. "For those people who have never been to a Second Sunday Jazz concert, this is a chance to learn who we are and what we stand for."The Jazz Walk used to be offered as part of the former Anacortes Jazz Festival years ago. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Entertainment Sports Trade The Economy Restaurant Industry Singing Art AAreporter Author email Follow AAreporter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Guemes Ferry out of service while dock repaired City, port, chamber seek solutions for vandalized bathrooms Anacortes wrestlers place at state tournament Port of Anacortes to get charging stations from Puget Sound Energy Anacortes Fire Department calls Feb. 12-18 COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.