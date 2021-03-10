A nature-based book hunt, a bookworm showing up in front windows across town and an online collection of reading videos are all planned for this year’s I Love Reading Month at Island View Elementary School.
The monthlong celebration, in line with March as the National Reading Month, features ways for young readers to get involved with reading and books, even though their school hours are limited.
Island View PTA member Kimberly Munoz is leading the charge this year to make sure students have a chance to celebrate reading and find connections with each other in a time that doesn’t always feel connected.
“We want to create a community in the school and make it as accessible for all of our students to achieve,” she said.
This year looks different than any other year, but the large team of volunteers and staff members that have pitched in want to still give students lots of opportunities, Munoz said.
Munoz, who used to teach elementary school, said she loves reading to her son, who is in first grade this year. She wanted to make sure that students, no matter where they are, have access to books.
She is offering five ways for young readers to get involved.
The first is a bookworm of sorts, made up of connected pieces of paper sporting drawings and thoughts on books.
Last year, the school created a bookworm along its hallways that students of all ages contributed to, but they had to stop halfway through the month when school buildings closed.
So this year, the bookworm idea is going on the road in the form of individual paper “bookworms.” Each young reader is encouraged to create a drawing or write down thoughts about each book they finish and then connect those papers together to make the shape of a worm, Munoz said. While any location will do, Munoz and Principal Brian Hanrahan encourage families to build the bookworms in their front windows so others can see them.
“We will be growing our bookworm throughout town,” Hanrahan said.
Participants can take pictures of themselves with their bookworms and send in photos, and the PTA will draw two or three participants a week to win prizes.
Two other ways to get involved in reading this year are video-based. For one, guest readers will record videos reading different books for students. Those guests are in the district leadership team, some of whom are new and haven’t spent a lot of time with the kids yet, Munoz said. The readers are Superintendent Justin Irish, Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford, Director of Technology, Transportation and Food and Nutrition Robert Pohl and Director of Inclusive Services Shannon Gilbert.
Another video library, presented on the school’s YouTube page, is open to anyone from school who wants to read a book aloud, Munoz said.
“My son loves reading and being read to, but sometimes it’s better to have someone besides me do the reading,” she said.
Munoz is teaming up with other parents and members of the Anacortes Rotary Club to create an Island View read-aloud library of videos. Leslie Wilson at the library is gathering information on what books can be read aloud, then parents can record themselves reading so that families can watch the stories from home.
Another activity for I Love to Read Month centers on weekly mystery books. Each week, Hanrahan will include clues about two books in his morning announcements, one for readers in kindergarten to second grade and one for those in grades three to five. The clues will get progressively easier until the book titles are revealed at the end of the week. So readers can try to guess what the mystery books are each week, Munoz said.
The last activity for the book-themed month is a treasure hunt of sorts. Munoz is putting up (with city permission) laminated, poster-size book covers of some of her favorite books for young readers at various trailheads and points within the Anacortes Community Forest Lands. Students will then get to get outside and explore to find as many of the 15 book covers as they can, Munoz said.
