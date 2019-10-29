Some groups sell chocolates or popcorn to raise money for their extra school needs.
The Anacortes middle and high schools sell mattresses.
The fifth annual choir mattress sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Anacortes Middle School. The mattresses come from a variety of brands. Twins start at $229, fulls from $259, queen from $299 and king mattresses start at $399.
Anacortes School District choir teacher Carole Leander said she was looking for one big fundraiser that would help fund programs all year. A fellow choir teacher found success selling mattresses through Custom Fundraising Solutions.
“I thought, ‘This is just crazy enough that it might work,’ ” Leander said.
And it has. Last year, the mattress sale brought in $10,000 for the choir programs. The year before, it brought in $17,000. Leander said set a goal this year of 75 mattresses sold, which would mean about $15,000 for the choir programs.
The funds cover entry fees to contests, accompanists for solo and ensemble competitions and other field trips. In addition, for every 10 mattresses sold, the fundraising company donates one to the Anacortes Family Center.
