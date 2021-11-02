Mattress sale benefits choir Nov 2, 2021 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 6th Annual Seahawks Choir Boosters Mattress Fundraiser is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Anacortes High School commons.Custom Fundraising Solutions of Seattle (www.CFSBeds.com) is bringing its mobile mattress showroom to Anacortes High School with 30 name-brand mattresses to choose from. Proceeds benefit Anacortes choir students and for every 10 mattresses sold, CFS will donate one mattress to the Anacortes Family Center.Each mattress comes with a full warranty, home delivery and haul-away options, and financing for all credit types. More from this section Library will host events throughout November Posted: 53 minutes ago. Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Announces 10th Anniversary Celebration and Sale Posted: 5:48 a.m. Notable in business: Dream spa, spalted maple, country chic decor and used books Posted: 5 a.m. Code overhaul clarifies city permitting process Posted: 5 a.m. Letter: It's time to widen Highway 532 through Stanwood Posted: 2 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mattress Anacortes High School Commerce Finance Showroom Custom Fundraising Solutions Option Choir Student Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Skagit's Best 2019 Is Here! Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2021! See the full list here COVID-19 Updates Anacortes American
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.