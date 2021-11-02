 

The 6th Annual Seahawks Choir Boosters Mattress Fundraiser is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Anacortes High School commons.

Custom Fundraising Solutions of Seattle (www.CFSBeds.com) is bringing its mobile mattress showroom to Anacortes High School with 30 name-brand mattresses to choose from.

Proceeds benefit Anacortes choir students and for every 10 mattresses sold, CFS will donate one mattress to the Anacortes Family Center.

Each mattress comes with a full warranty, home delivery and haul-away options, and financing for all credit types.

