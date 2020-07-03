Mayor Laurie Gere gave the following Independence Day address during her televised community briefing July 1.
* * *
The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays. We celebrate the birth of our nation with family and friends.
Today I am sharing some of the history of the Fourth of July celebrations — written by Elaine Walker, Wallie Funk, Captain John See, and our Founding Fathers.
A Long History of July 4 Festivities
Anacortes has a long history of hosting grand Independence Day celebrations. In fact, one of the first acts of the city’s founders was to throw an elaborate Fourth of July bash and invite all of Puget Sound. That was in 1890 — 10 months before the boom town officially became a city.
Patriotic celebrations have had their ups and downs over the decades, but thanks to the work of many volunteers in our community, our Fourth of July festivities are more popular than ever. Still, it would take quite an effort to top the Fourth celebrated in Anacortes in 1890.
Wallie Funk, in his book, “Pictures of the Past,” describes it:
The town marked the Fourth of July with a celebration that drew thousands of visitors from as far away as Tacoma and Victoria. At that time, it was the largest such event held on the Sound and won for the boom-driven city great praise for its historic gala. The ‘grand parade,’ including four bands and horse-drawn floats, was photographed by D.B. Ewing as it headed south on planked streets and sidewalks which covered P Avenue (now Commercial). It was a memorable day that concluded with a spectacular fireworks display that priced out at $500 — all of it from local pockets.
That $500 translates to about $14,000 today, which is not too far off from the estimated $20,000 for the 2020 fireworks. Although we will not be doing them this year on the Fourth, instead we will have our fireworks celebration later this year to celebrate our independence and our community.
The 1890 Celebration
During this first grand July 4 celebration in 1890, there were athletic competitions including a baseball game; 100-yard and half-mile races; a 50-yard sack race; a tug-of-war; catching of a greased pig; a baseball throw; wheelbarrow and potato races; a two-mile canoe race; a yachting competition with more than 20 sailboats; and a firemen’s race with hose carts, 12-man teams and $25 to the winner. The community of 3,000 hosted an estimated 5,000 guests that day!
Through the years
Independence Day parades and events were held regularly in the City until they were brought to a halt by the Great Depression. Civic activists and merchants such as Paul Luvera, who missed the patriotic events — and the economic and morale boost they provided — came up with the Marineers’ Pageant, which was held in late July for several years starting in 1937. There were parades, pirate girls, queen coronations, dances, a grand parade and water sports, including world-champion water skiers, hydroplane races, tribal canoe competitions and battleships at anchor. There were also stunts that made national movie newsreels, such as a mass wedding of seven couples, and the unique and hilarious Cat-Putter-Outter-Derby.
The event stopped for World War II, made a couple of comebacks, and then faded away for good in the late 1950s.
Events were somewhat less coordinated and less memorable in the next couple of decades, although fireworks at Flounder Bay were a hit with kids. Before Skyline was built, Anacortes Museum Director Bret Lunsford remembers, organizers with trash cans asked each carload of viewers to toss in donations. In 1976, the Fidalgo Island Bicentennial Committee, chaired by “Mrs. Ben Hughes,” organized a big, old-fashioned patriotic picnic, and the Lions Club hosted the fireworks at Flounder Bay.
Events began to shape up in the 1980s and early ‘90s, largely due to fundraising and organizational efforts led by Felicia Childs, who became known as “Mrs. Firecracker” and “Mother Red White and Blue.” By the time Childs stepped down, the events had grown to include a patriotic picnic, a kiddie parade, and fireworks.
In the early 1990s, the Anacortes Women of Today (AWOT) began to play a role in parade organization. In 1994, Childs officially handed the parade and picnic to AWOT, who expanded the parade to include adults, marching bands and community floats, as well as children. After the patriotic speeches at Causland Memorial Park, various service groups presented sack races, pie-eating contests, and other old-fashioned games.
John Curtis of the local business Bubba Sudz and his family generously assumed responsibility for the fireworks display. Merchants donated to the show and, for many years, the Curtis family sold fireworks at a stand at the car wash to raise money for the display. Curtis, who had a pyrotechnics license, supervised the show until his untimely death in an accident in 2009. Today, funds are raised through the Anacortes Parks Foundation, which oversees the fireworks.
The Town Photo and Recent Parades
For 20 years, the Anacortes American has invited everyone in town to gather before the Fourth of July parade for a mass town photo. Although we can’t gather for our town photo this year, the City will be doing a virtual photo along with many other virtual events where you can learn, have fun and celebrate our independence with close family.
In 2016, the AWOT handed the parade over to the City and, ever since, we have taken on the role of running the parade, coordinating celebration efforts with the Port of Anacortes and their Rock the Dock celebration at the Seafarer’s Memorial. Our Sister City of Sidney, B.C. has a tradition of coming to join our parade and they have promised to be back next year.
We will celebrate this year quietly and safely because of COVID-19. Commercial Avenue will be lined with flags, we will have family celebrations of picnics, barbecues, watermelon and hot dogs. Did you know more hot dogs are eaten on the Fourth of July than any other day in the United States?
Declaration of our Independence
The First Independence Day was celebrated as described by John Adams to his wife Abigail in 1776. He described pomp and parades, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations throughout the United States.
I want to share the story and Fourth of July speech by Captain John J. See, a Union veteran of the Civil War who came to Anacortes in 1890. He came to Anacortes and established a brickyard to build the Wilson Hotel and other Anacortes structures. On May 15, 1890 the Anacortes American printed the following:
See's New Brick Yard Is to Furnish 1,000,000 Brick for Wilson's New Building
John See, the well-known Tacoma brick mason and builder, reached Anacortes less than ten days ago with a plan for a new brick yard, having previously entered into a contract with David Wilson of Tacoma to furnish the latter with one million brick to be used in the construction of the Wilson Hotel Building on P Avenue near 8th.
Contractor See has not wasted a minute's time since his arrival. He selected a site for his new brickyard on the side of the S & N track about 3/4 of a mile from the Ocean Dock and the day following the machinery being discharged from the steamer had it on the ground. It was set up complete on Monday last and the clay pit opened.
Next Saturday, the construction of a kiln to burn 75,000 brick will be commenced and within a few weeks, the first consignment of the million-brick contract will be ready to be placed in the walls of the contemplated building.
Mr. See, who in an expert in the matter, asserts that the clay from which these brick will be burned is the very best for brick making and that there is an ample supply of it on the island.
Two hundred forty four years ago, we first heard these words in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, which among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Captain See gave a speech on July 4, 1913, discussing patriotism and the importance of those words in the Declaration of Independence:
“Patriotism is defined by me the passion which serves one’s own country either in defending its rights and maintaining its laws and institutions in vigor and purity. Patriotism is the characteristic of a good citizen. When we examine that dedication that you have just heard, and which was the first concrete statement of individual rights, we are forced to the conclusion that the men who wrote that document was a patriot indeed and those who signed it with him were glad that he was so inspired by his love for his fellow man and blessed with wisdom from the source of all power as to be able to give expression to those feeling which animate the hearts of those in whom the spirit of justice abides.”
The Continental Congress unanimously voted July 2, 1776 to declare the colonies free and independent from Great Britain and approved the Declaration of Independence two days later. Because the Declaration was adopted on July 4, that day has always been celebrated as our national holiday — our Independence Day.
The journey to independence started in earnest in April 1775 at the battles of Lexington and Concord. The colonists sought only to defend against oppressive taxation and few consciously desired to separate from Britain. As the American Revolution continued into 1776, the colonists came to believe they must secure their rights outside the Empire and seek independence.
The Declaration of Independence was largely written by Thomas Jefferson, who was considered a political philosopher. He wrote the first draft; the Congress made substantial changes and then approved it. This document has served as our declaration of American political and social democracy.
The Declaration of Independence has been a source of inspiration across the world. Marquis de Mirabeau, during the French Revolution, said our Declaration of Independence remains a great historical landmark as the first formal assertion by a whole people to be self-governing.
As we honor our history and independence, we have some special activities for this year’s Fourth of July Celebration.
Virtual Events
I want to share with you the Virtual Events at the City for you and your families to enjoy.
This year, we will be celebrating our independence differently than we have before. I recognize the importance of sharing the history of our community and the independence of our nation. That is why we have many virtual events for children and adults to participate in.
At the Library we have options for all ages. This week’s Digital Dive highlights a transcribing project at the Boston Public Library. This project allows people to help transcribe archival early anti-slavery documents into digital searchable documents.
In this week’s Digital Dive, we also highlight a book on antislavery and the Civil Rights Movement for each age group. If you find yourself interested in any of these books, you can reserve them for pick-up at the library though our new curbside pickup.
This year, for the Fourth of July, the library’s focus is to invite people to learn and contribute to history while celebrating and reflecting on independence for all, an important topic for this moment.
Fourth of July learning opportunities for children are available virtually as well. For Leslie’s Storytime, she is reading a special book and highlighting a digital tour of the Statue of Liberty.
For Pajama Storytime, the stories will focus on American history and equality.
For teens and young adults, the library is promoting the release of “Hamilton” and other items and information surrounding the play. You can learn how this important play influenced a new generation to look at the founding of our nation.
We are announcing our new book club, reading “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You.” We have also posted a storytime adventure kit online. This kit includes a virtual tour of each state for kids to visit and explore.
Children can participate in an activity to make their own family flag and post it in their window for people to see. We also encourage our community’s children to dress up their favorite stuffed animal in their windows for the bear hunt in patriotic gear.
Parks Department: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not going to gather on the Fourth of July for our usual town photo, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have one. We love this fun tradition and we at the City want to keep it going this year — virtually! We have a great photo of the intersection of Fifth Street and Commercial Avenue taken by our water maintenance crew, which we can use as a background for our virtual photo.
You can participate in this year’s town photo by getting you or your family dressed in your best red, white and blue outfits and take a picture. Once you have your picture, you can go to the City’s website, either on our front page or on the Parks page, and find a link that will take you to a place where you can upload and submit your picture. Your photo will magically appear with your fellow community members in a mosaic next week when we make it live.
The uploading process and submission take only a few minutes, Please join us in keeping this fun tradition going. Please visit our website or call the parks department is you have any questions.
Museum: The Anacortes Museum is hosting a History Scavenger Hunt to honor our City’s history. If you are the type of person who loves puzzles, you will love this scavenger hunt. The Museum has three historical photographs for you to look at showing iconic locations in Anacortes — though some of these places look very different today. We invite you to be a historian and try and figure out where each was taken using only the pictures and a clue attached to each one.
That’s not all! If you would like an added challenge, go to the location of each picture and take a selfie there — please remember to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. If you message it to us or post it under #ATownThenAndNow on Facebook or Instagram, we’ll post it on the leaderboard on our website.
Start the challenge on the Museum’s webpage now. The Museum is also sharing a history of Anacortes Fourth of July on our website. If you are curious and want to learn more, please visit the Museum’s webpage.
Thanks to Elaine Walker, who was the town photographer for a number of years and is the author of this history article online.
