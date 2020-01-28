Lauren McClintock
Buy Now

Lauren McClintock reads her award-winning essay Jan. 26.

 Contributed

A record number of 87 teens from across Skagit County recently entered the Skagit County Democratic Party’s annual essay contest, according to the organization.

Anacortes junior Lauren McClintock took home first place, and a $750 prize, for her essay “Empathy.” This year’s theme was “The Most Pressing Issue Confronting America.”

Other essays dealt with issues including climate change, teen suicide, immigration, cell phones, better teaching, addiction, women and choice, conversion therapy and the prevalence of greed.

McClintock and the other winners received their prizes at a presentation and celebration Jan. 26. Winning essays are posted on www.skagitdemocrats.org.

More from this section

Load comments