A record number of 87 teens from across Skagit County recently entered the Skagit County Democratic Party’s annual essay contest, according to the organization.
Anacortes junior Lauren McClintock took home first place, and a $750 prize, for her essay “Empathy.” This year’s theme was “The Most Pressing Issue Confronting America.”
Other essays dealt with issues including climate change, teen suicide, immigration, cell phones, better teaching, addiction, women and choice, conversion therapy and the prevalence of greed.
McClintock and the other winners received their prizes at a presentation and celebration Jan. 26. Winning essays are posted on www.skagitdemocrats.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.