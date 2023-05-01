Tensions run high when mean girl Regina (center, Lucy Price) crosses paths with fellow high school students (from left) Janis (Zinnia Jackson), Karen (Madelyn Schelling), Cady (Laya Hall) and Gretchen (Riley Tracy). "Mean Girls" opens this week at Anacortes High School.
When Cady Heron arrives at high school after a life of homeschooling in the jungles of Africa, she enters a world for which she is completely unprepared.
Figuring out the politics at a new school, such as dealing with her new friends Damian and Janis and a group of girls called "The Plastics," is at the center of "Mean Girls," which opens Thursday at Anacortes High School.
The musical carries a PG-13 rating and is based on a hit 2004 comedy movie written by Tina Fey.
Performances are 7 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays from May 4-14. Price of entry is $20 for general admission and $10 for students.
Director Scott Burnett said he tries to pick the school's theatrical productions based on the actors he has that year. This year, he has a very strong group of girls and strong vocalists. "Mean Girls," with its mostly female cast and high degree of vocal difficulty worked well, he said.
Regina George, the group leader, is a particularly challenging part to play, but served to be a good fit for senior Lucy Price, Burnett said.
The show has a large cast of 27 students, with 30 more working behind the scenes.
"This is one of the largest groups we've had," Burnett said.
The Anacortes Schools Foundation helped pay for the production, and donations have come in to cover the complicated set and costuming, he said. Carole Leander and Chris Dyel are leading the vocals and the band, and Steve Craig built the set pieces.
Some cast members are new to the Anacortes High School stage.
Laya Hall (Cady Heron) has performed around the Skagit Valley, but never at AHS. This is her first big show since before the pandemic. Zinnia Jackson (Janis Sarkisian) has dance experience but is new to AHS drama.
Riley Tracy (Gretchen Wieners), a senior, hasn't performed or even taken choir at the school. But she is passionate about music, and character Gretchen has been a dream role for some time now. She decided to try out and landed the role.
While the story starts off with plenty of bullying, there is a good message, said Lucy Price (who plays mean Regina).
The girls have found strength in each other and formed friendships, said Madelyn Schelling (who plays Karen).
Everything is coming together to create a show that is a lot of fun to both be in and to see, Jackson said.
"We have poured our hearts into this show," Schelling said.
