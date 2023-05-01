Mean Girls
Buy Now

Tensions run high when mean girl Regina (center, Lucy Price) crosses paths with fellow high school students (from left) Janis (Zinnia Jackson), Karen (Madelyn Schelling), Cady (Laya Hall) and Gretchen (Riley Tracy). "Mean Girls" opens this week at Anacortes High School.

When Cady Heron arrives at high school after a life of homeschooling in the jungles of Africa, she enters a world for which she is completely unprepared.

Figuring out the politics at a new school, such as dealing with her new friends Damian and Janis and a group of girls called "The Plastics," is at the center of "Mean Girls," which opens Thursday at Anacortes High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.