The First Friday Artwalk for September is 6-9 p.m. Friday.
ONE Real Estate, 402 Commercial Ave, presents Anacortes artists Terry MacDonald and Leslie Dorn. MacDonald features multilayered acrylic and mixed media abstracts. Dorn is an award-winning photographer.
• MoonWater Arts, 404 Commercial Ave., is a working teaching studio that showcases techniques of glass fusing, as well as work from artists in the Pacific Northwest and around the country.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., is hosting photographer Mark Gardener this month. He uses the camera and darkroom to create expressive images.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., features the 98221 art show, with oil pastels by Kathleen Faulkner, oils by Keith Sorenson, oils by Dederick Ward, oils and acrylics by Kylie Fair Anderson and special guest glass artists from Edmonds, Joel and Lori Soderberg.
The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street, are four studios that include work by Anders Rodin, Jade Roberts, Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough and Elizabeth Ockwell. Mediums include oils, watercolors and drawings and sculptures.
Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., features Betty Connor this month. She uses colors, shapes and movement in her paintings.
• Fidalgo Fudge Co., 715 Commercial Ave., will showcase its fudge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.