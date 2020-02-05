The First Friday Artwalk for February is 6-9 p.m. Friday.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., will host “Read My Lips,” a collection of work by Whitney L. Anderson. Standing exhibits include Trinity Skate’s skatedeck art, SLG Photography, the magical art of Melanie and Greg Dugan of Art Studio 2120, Seven Sorrows Tattoo and Sheri Muntean’s sketches, acrylic and photographic art.
• Burton Jewelers, 620 Commercial Ave., will host a “Valentine Art Walk,” featuring a collection “Toward the Light,” a sharing of the Burton Jewelers eclectic collection of art works.
• The Good Stuff Arts, 604 Commercial Ave., will present the juried show “Empowerment of Art,” featuring 22 regional artists. The show features scenes from New York to Anacortes and everything in between.
• Carla’s Funky Art and Cathy Schoenberg Studios, 1010 5th Street (above Scott Milo), will be showing work by the artists. This is Carla Seaton’s debut in suite 360. Cathy Schoenberg is in suite 320.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., features “Birds of Winter” and Skagit Valley scenes, with photo encaustics by Kathy Hastings, photographs on metal by Vince Streano, a collection of Charles Murphy watercolors, hand-colored lithographs, metal work including wall pieces, paddles and birdhouses by Les Eelkema, and Skagit landscape oils by Keith Sorenson.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., will host a climate change-themed show called “We Hold the Balance” by artist Joan Cross.
• The Depot Arts & Community Center, 611 R Ave., will feature a show by Artists Northwest called “Through the Artist’s Eye.” The artists will be at the event Friday night and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the group will sell art supplies and books with proceeds to go toward its speakers program.
