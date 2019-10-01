The First Friday Artwalk is 6-9 p.m. Friday.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., will feature artists Melanie and Greg Dugan of Art Studio 2120, with a on focus on watercolors and whimsical sketches, as well as Melanie’s wildlife and animal portraits. Also included are Trinity Skate’s skatedeck art, SLG Photography and artwork from Seven Sorrows Tattoo, as well as other graphite, acrylic, and photographic art.
• Burton Jewelers, 620 Commercial Ave., continues the show “Contrast,” featuring Richard Nash and Denise Ford and illustrating the different styles of sculpture and graphic work between the two artists.
• The Good Stuff Arts, 604 Commercial Ave., will host Codie Carman, a Northwest watercolorist. She paints whimsical pieces of island life. Carman will demonstrate her work starting at 6:30 p.m. joining other gallery artists in the show “The Power of Color,” full of all mediums in colorful styles. Work includes oil paintings by Benjamin Vanderwerff; wood art tables and wall hangings by Rick Griggs; and oils in abstract, jewelry, glass and wood pieces by Jan Griggs.
• Red Salon Aveda, 602 Commercial Ave., welcomes back photographer Mark Gardner, who uses a combination of the modern camera and dark room and works in both color and black and white.
• Pelican Bay Bookstore & Coffee Shop, 520 Commercial Ave., presents work by Anacortes artist Anders Rodan, who creates maps, paintings and photographs. He runs a collaborative studio space and nonprofit arts organization in Anacortes called The Islanders Art Collective.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., features oil pastels by Kathleen Faulkner, many of which are landscapes of the Skagit Valley. Also featured are new flame-painted stainless steel wall pieces by Lanny Bergner, photos on canvas by Lewis Jones, oils by Keith Sorenson, metal work by Les Eelkema and photos on metal by Rakan Alduaij. Upcoming demonstrations are by Lanny Bergner Oct. 19 and by Kathleen Faulkner Oct. 20.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., welcomes artist Maggi Mason with work in both oils and mixed media.
• The Depot Arts & Community Center, 611 R Ave., will feature the 98221 Studio Tour Preview Show presented by the Anacortes Arts Commission. Many of the 40-plus artists that will be on the annual studio tour will provide a sampling of their art during the show, including work in oil, watercolor, pastel, mixed media and acrylic paintings, many styles of jewelry, textiles and fiber arts, ceramics, stone sculpture, photography, metal arts, printmaking, assemblage art and more. Many artists will be present.
The show is open 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
