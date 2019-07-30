The First Friday Artwalk for August takes place from 6-9 p.m. this Friday, in conjunction with opening night of the Anacortes Arts Festival.
• Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., kicks off a new feature of the library’s art collection: take a self-guided tour of more than 40 pieces of art in the library through the use of the brochure or the downloadable QR code linking to online information about the artwork. A docent-led tour is available. The collection includes works by Alden Mason, Max Benjamin, Lanny Bergner, Philip McCracken and Dederick Ward.
• Burton Jewelers, 620 Commercial Ave., will open the show “Contrast,” featuring Richard Nash and Denise Ford. The show illustrates different styles of sculpture and graphic work between the two artists.
• The Good Stuff Arts, 604 Commercial Ave., will host a new show of miniatures called “Small is Good!” The collection of more than 25 Northwest artists consists of new, original paintings of animals and scenes of San Juan Island, Skagit Valley and Anacortes landmarks and trails. The featured artist for August is painter Cynthia Richardson.
• Red Salon Aveda, 602 Commercial Ave., continues its show with Crystal Taylor, a mixed-media fiber artist. Her new passion is macramé, the ancient form of knot tying.
• Pelican Bay Bookstore & Coffee Shop, 520 Commercial Ave., features Sue Roberts with her wall pieces from her new clay series, “In Her Hands,” using hands as a way to express a variety of past and present social issues.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., welcomes back Marie Powell of Ilwaco who has mounted her hand-pulled monoprints on canvas. The gallery is also showing acrylics by Brooke Borcherding, photo encaustics by Kathy Hastings, celebration paddles by Les Eelkema, and oils by Jane Wallis and Lynn Zimmerman.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., presents nature paintings by Dedrian Clark and Suzanne Powers.
• Anacortes Arts Festival hosts the Arts at the Port show at 100 Commercial Ave. The show is comprised of a juried exhibition, the Allen Family Focus Gallery and several special installations. Art at the Port is open until 8 p.m.
