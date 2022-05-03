The First Friday Artwalk for May is 6-8 p.m. Friday.
• Joanie Schwartz Glass, 404 Commercial Ave, will show works in progress at her working-teaching studio of glass fusing, as well as a variety of other hand-created work from artists in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, mostly women.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., spotlights oils by Dedrian Clark and watercolors by Suzanne Powers this month. Clark’s body of work is inspired by her favorite trees: redwoods, oak, eucalyptus and madronas. Powers celebrates the rocky shores and beaches of Fidalgo Island and the Oregon Coast.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., welcomes a variety of new artists to the gallery, including landscape oils by David Marty, Patricia Clayton and Karen Bakke, floral watercolors by Catherine James and richly colored pastels by Megan Veldee.
• The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street, include Anders Rodin, Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough and Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see oils, watercolors, drawings and sculptures.
• Croatian Cultural Center, 801 5th St., hosts “Pictures That Matter” by Anacortes School advanced photography students. The show is also open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., features artist of the month Terry Bowen. Bowen creates collages with magazine clippings and photographs to capture a variety of different subject matter and messages. The skate shop has artwork from more than 20 artists, including Terry MacDonald, Melanie Dugan and Greg Dugan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.