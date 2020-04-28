Mount Erie Elementary School and Anacortes High School recently received honors for student achievement, preparedness and gap-closing measures.
Mount Erie brought home honors from the State Board of Education for staff efforts in closing the achievement gap and reaching out to help targeted student groups move forward.
The school earned achievement in improved test scores for Latino students and students receiving special education services.
“These scores reflect a real commitment on behalf of our staff to support all students,” Principal Kevin Schwartz said in a statement from the Anacortes School District. “While test scores don’t paint a complete picture of a student’s experience, I’m proud of the work we have done in closing some of these gaps.”
U.S. News and World Report ranked Anacortes High School as number 17 (out of 310) high school in the state and 1,182nd (out of 18,000) high school nationwide.
Schools were ranked on students’ math and reading achievement, graduation rate, performance of non-white and low-income students and on college readiness.
AHS has a 66% participation rate in Advanced Placement courses and a 97% graduation rate. Overall, it scored 93 out of 100 points in the magazine’s annual ranking.
“We are proud of our students and staff for these achievements,” AHS Principal Jon Ronngren said in the statement. “In the last few weeks especially, I have seen the dedication and commitment of our team, and this recognition reaffirms that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.