It rained as each team gathered on the playing field, indicating this was a game of “muggle” Quidditch. Surely, if a player had had the power to use magic, the weather would have been dry and sunny. And those foam noodles would have been flying broomsticks.
Alas, but it does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live, Professor Dumbledore said. And so live — or in this case, play — they did.
Led by Travis Anderson of the Anacortes Parks Department, children played a version of the game July 17 in the plaza at the Depot Arts & Community Center as part of an event based on the Harry Potter book series.
The event preceded an indoor concert by rock band Harry and the Potters — brothers Joe and Paul DeGeorge, with guest Kimya Dawson as character Hermione Granger. The concert was hosted by the Anacortes library.
Intermittent rain forced organizers to move the event late from Causland Park to the Depot, but like Quidditch seekers pursuing the Golden Snitch, Potter fans found their way to the new venue and the fun that awaited.
After some review of the rules and a practice run, the young players seemed to quickly pick up on the game, with chasers and keepers dodging beaters and bludgers to get the quaffle into one of three hoops for a 10-point score.
Anderson was impressed by how quickly the young players picked up on the game. “The game itself is kind of confusing, but they picked it up,” he said. “We had to improvise a little bit. We didn’t have quite the full squad, but they picked it up and figured it out.”
Parent Medea Westcott of Anacortes watched from the sidelines. “It reminds me of hockey and soccer — with a twist of magic,” she said.
Westcott, who said her family is on book two of the Harry Potter series, was surprised to learn that Quidditch is an organized sport, with rules of the sport governed by the International Quidditch Association; events sanctioned by national governing bodies in Asia, Europe and the United States; and a semi-pro league.
Anderson said he could see the sport being played here regularly.
“It’s definitely a niche sport that is fun, and if you get enough people that enjoy Harry Potter and enjoy playing, it could pick up,” he said.
Anderson had this advice for would-be Quidditch players: “I recommend watching the movies. It’s a little shorter than reading the book. If you have a little more time, then read the book. And if you enjoy it that much, come play some Quidditch.”
