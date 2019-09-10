Contributed

When Detective Bassett (left, Nello Bottari), arrives at Heathcliff Manor, he meets eight suspects in the manor owner’s murder. He asks the audience for help in catching the killer. The suspects are played by, from left, Alec McDougall, Derick Dong, Lisa Judd, John Gonzalez, Rebecca Claus, Sasha Spenny, Brent Lindquist and Briana Alzola Lindquist.