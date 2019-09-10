In the middle of a storm, as the wealthy Lord Heathcliff swam a few laps in the pool while preparing for a party in honor of his new wife, someone snuck into the pool room, grabbed a candlestick and hit him over the head with it.
The murder, and the investigation into it, is at the center of the new interactive murder mystery “Murder at the Manor,” which opens Friday at the Anacortes Community Theatre annex, 1020 11th St.
The show was written by Anacortes playwright Nello Bottari and is an authorized adaptation of the popular British mystery game of the same name.
“I’ve always wanted to adapt a party game to a stage production. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before,” Bottari said. “It’s a roller-coaster ride of laughter, snarky dialogue and accusations.”
As the eight suspects in Lord Heathcliff’s murder mill about waiting for Detective Bassett to arrive, they start to get to know each other — and accusations start flying.
“It gets really wild after that,” Bottari said. “It’s high energy until the very end.”
But whether the guilty party is Heathcliff’s housekeeper Mrs. Withering (who has been in love with him for years), the doctor who failed his medical tests on the first go-round, the loud-mouthed professor who can’t find a publisher for his book, the bumbling military man with a gambling addiction, the fortune teller (who just happened to see the murder coming) or one of the others present isn’t clear.
Bottari recommends arriving early to get a good seat and possibly serve as one of four audience detectives who help grill the suspects with predetermined questions. The detectives will be selected on a volunteer basis and be instructed on their duty as the show progresses. Later, the entire audience will get a chance to vote on who they think is the killer.
The key to catching on to who is guilty, Bottari said, is to pay close attention to the suspects’ responses to questions. The guilty party will slip up and contradict something they said earlier in the show.
“You have to be alert, just like any murder mystery,” Bottari said. “My hope is when the murderer is announced, the audience will go ‘Aah.’ ”
For Bottari, the best part of the process has been working with the cast.
“It’s truly rewarding to be the director of such a wonderful cast. It’s a labor of love,” he said.
There are three performances of “Murder at the Manor,” with a different killer each night.
Performances on Friday and Saturday start at 7:30 p.m., and the performance on Sunday is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 each, either at the door or online at acttheatre.com.
The “Murder at the Manor” cast is made up of Derick Dong, Lisa Judd, John Gonzalez, Sasha Spenny, Alec McDougall, Brent Lindquist, Rebecca Claus and Briana Alzola Lindquist (who works for the American).
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.