It starts with a young girl requesting a bedtime story, but it’s quickly revealed there’s a more sinister chain of events about to unfold.
Over the two-hour run time, “Murder on the Orient Express” at the Anacortes Community Theatre takes the audience along on an unforgettable ride with a stop at the intersection of comedy, mystery and, of course, murder.
The Agatha Christie novel “Murder on the Orient Express” was released in 1934, but was only first adapted for the stage in 2017 by comedic playwright Ken Ludwig, making it a relatively fresh production and leaving a lot of creative decisions in the hands of the directors. For ACT Director Melissa Bridges, this creative freedom has been both a blessing and a burden.
For instance, the script calls for location switches between multiple train cars between scenes.
“Trying to fit all of these five or six places on our stage has been a real trial,” Bridges said.
The set uses boxy train exteriors that pivot to unfold and reveal the glamorous, 1930s train cabins, which the production team designed to accommodate the ever-changing locations in the script.
But, the freedom has allowed Bridges to make creative decisions with blocking — when characters enter and exit — and their movement on stage.
Christie fans can rest assured that Hercule Poirot, the Belgian private detective whose made appearances in dozens of Christie’s novels, has stayed true to expectation and, yes, the iconic moustache will grace the stage.
Adam Shipman stars as Poirot, a role for which he’s spent two months growing facial hair and hours upon hours memorizing lines and monologues that Poirot delivers to the audience. And it’s all in a Belgian accent.
“His lineload is unforgivable,” Bridges said. “He’s onstage almost the entire time with paragraphs of speech, and to make them interesting is just a testament to the actor who can do that. Adam is fabulous at it.”
It’s a role he’s happy to have.
“It’s actually been a lot of fun, very challenging. Poirot is a very fun and interesting character,” Shipman said. “It’s all the analytical parts of Sherlock with all the fun of Watson.”
Usually Shipman has help running lines at home with his girlfriend, who will read along with him to help him memorize, but not this time.
“She’s a big Poirot fan, but she has not actually read or seen this particular story,” he said. “We’re trying to keep it a secret from her so she can enjoy the show for the first time and try to figure it out because that’s part of the fun for her.”
Not to worry, though. Shipman is a seasoned performer, and particularly under the direction of Bridges. The two worked together on several productions before Shipman left to pursue voice over work in Los Angeles. This will be his first ACT play since his return.
The story ultimately relies on the ensemble of unique passengers aboard the train as the mystery unfolds and everyone becomes a suspect in the case.
Many must not only memorize their lines, but learn to deliver them in accents ranging from French to Scottish to Hungarian.
“(The cast) has done such a great job in creating their characters,” Bridges said. “It’s kind of unbelievable.”
Performing as Helen Hubbard, an eccentric American aboard the train, is Beth Morgan-Cleland, who happens to be celebrating her 50th year of performing with ACT. She started as a teenager, back when the group staged shows at Fidalgo School and the high school in lieu of a permanent space. Every year or two, she’s come back to ACT, but this role has her trying something new on stage: dancing.
“I was thrilled when I was cast as Mrs. Hubbard, and I’m making my dancing debut. I’ve never been in a musical before, so it’s been a challenge for me.”
As for what the audience can expect in the show, Bridges said ” it’s not going to be anything they expected.”
“Murder on the Orient Express” runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays from Jan. 31-Feb. 22 and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 9 and 16, at the Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave.
Tickets are $20 available at acttheatre.com or 360-293-6829.
