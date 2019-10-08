Anacortes community members with photos of the changing Fidalgo and Guemes islands are invited to bring the photos and share them with other interested people during the Anacortes Museum’s monthly History Club 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
This month, the museum is hosting the event with local musician John Van Deusen and is focusing on Fidalgo Island changes from the 1960s-2000s.
The museum seeks photos of now-demolished buildings, fields that are now developments, public institutions before renovation and other changes throughout town.
Van Deusen has been digging through the Anacortes Museum photo collections for a few months to choose images to be featured on the museum’s social media accounts. He is now requesting more photos to save into the collection, according to a press release.
The museum’s history club is always at 4 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month.
