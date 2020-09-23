The Anacortes Museum is reopening its doors for individuals and small groups.
The museum is now open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Limited admission means staff recommends a reservation for a free visit to the museum. Drop-in visits are allowed if no visitors are present or scheduled.
For a reservation, call 360-293-1915 during open hours.
Visits are limited to 25 minutes if other visitors are waiting or scheduled.
Originally, the museum was one of the public buildings shut down by Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, but he recently loosened regulations and allowed museums to open in Phase 2.
Many public spaces, like the library, are not open until Phase 3.
Information: www.anacorteswa.gov/333/Museum
